Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Theft of utilities, 4812 SW K.
Auto theft, 3134 Cache Road.
Auto theft, 20 NW Mission Blvd.
Aggravated DUIs, Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
