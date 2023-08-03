Police reports for Aug. 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 6612 NE Euclid.Larceny, 604 SW 11th.Disorderly conduct, 5425 NW King Richard.Vandalism, 2525 NW Prentice.Burglary, 2416 NW 30th.Trespassing, 2315 E. Gore.Vandalism, 2007 NW Lindy.Larceny, 1711 NW Ozmun.Aggravated assault, 1208 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1107 W. Lee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists