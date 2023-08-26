Police reports for Aug. 26, 2023 Aug 26, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Pornography, 715 NE Carver.Drug laws, 601 NW Ferris.Sex offenses, 4733 NW Motif Manor.Burglary, 405 SW Summit.Burglary, 2407 SW D.Disorderly conduct, 2313 NW 4th.Larceny, 2221 NW 28th.Burglary, 209 SE Interstate Drive.Larceny, 1804 NW Great Plains Blvd.Larceny, 1408 NW Bell.Vandalism, 1305 SW Pennsylvania. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists