Police reports for Aug. 25, 2023 By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com Aug 25, 2023 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest Erwin Avenue and Cache Road.Auto theft, 812 SW 3rd.Burglary, 6712 W. Gore.Burglary, 6704 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 6510 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 608 W. Lee.Robbery, 421 SE Interstate Drive.Disorderly conduct, 402 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 3112 NW Kinyon.Pornography, 305 NW 4th.Larceny, 2711 W. Lee.Vandalism, 1838 NW 52nd.auto theft, 1410 NW Euclid.Larceny, 1222 N. Sheridan.