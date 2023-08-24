Police reports for Aug. 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 902 NW 21st.Vandalism, 809 NW 31st.Vandalism, 6702 Cache Road.Auto theft, 6101 Cache Road.Vandalism, 601 NE Flower Mound.Larceny, 321 NW 2nd.Trespassing, 2405 NW 22nd.Burglary, 221 NW Northwood.Larceny, 2111 N. Sheridan.Vandalism, 205 SE F.Larceny, 200 SW C.Vandalism, 1802 NW 52nd.Weapons law violations, 1310 NW 47th.Larceny, 1226 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1204 NW Irwin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists