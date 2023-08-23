Police reports for Aug. 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Sex offenses, 917 NE Dove Lane.Burglary, 6011 NW WilliamsAggravated assault, 601 NE Flower Mound.Larceny, 601 E. Gore.Vandalism, 4911 NW Meadowbrook Drive.Auto theft, 4733 NW Motif Manor.Burglary, 3134 Cache Road.Burglary, 2315 E. Gore.Disorderly conduct, 2007 NW Lindy.Drug laws, 1706 NW Pollard.Auto theft, 1616 NW 32nd.Burglary, 1601 NW 52nd.Vandalism, 15 NW Village Green Drive.Trespassing, 135 NW 2nd.Vandalism, 1310 NW Cherry.Drug laws, 1122 Cache Road.Burglary, 110 W. Lee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists