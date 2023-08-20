Police reports for Aug. 20, 2023 Aug 20, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest Rogers Lane and Sheridan Road.Trespassing, 911 NW Kingswood Drive.Larceny, 4328 NW Santa Fe.DUI, 2900 W. Lee.Larceny, 2803 NW 22nd.Burglary, 2401 NW 24th.Vandalism, 2201 NW 82nd.Burglary, 1817 NW 22nd.Burglary, 1807 NW Columbia.Weapons law violations, 1415 NW 22nd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists