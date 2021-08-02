Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto burglary, 608 SW Cornell.
Auto theft, 710 SW G.
Auto theft, 716 ½ SW 10th.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 8607 SE Flower Mound.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
