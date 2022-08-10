Police reports for Aug. 10, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 1202 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1611 SE Walnut Creek Road.Drug possession, 1402 NW Williams.Drug possession, Northwest 6th Street and Cache Road.Auto theft, 3022 NE Pioneer Blvd.Auto theft, 7926 NW Crossland Circle.Larceny, 2322 NW Denver.Vandalism, 2505 SW H.Burglary, 2116 SW A.Aggravated assault, Southwest 16th Street and H Avenue.Larceny, 604 SW 11th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Theft Crime Criminal Law Police Road Following Vandalism Auto Offense Southwest Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists