Police reports for April 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Liquor law violations, 2916 NW Prentice.
Vandalism, 1403 SW C.
Burglary, 1904 SW E.
Larceny, 2108 SW A.
Larceny, 5205 NW Sherwood Drive.
Robbery, 26 NW 24th.
Larceny, 2546 Fort Sill Blvd.
Larceny, 802 N. Sheridan.
Drug possession, 1711 SW B.
Burglary, 1711 SW B.
Trespassing, 1125 E. Gore.
Vandalism, 306 SW 13th.
Burglary, 6612 NW Euclid.
Burglary, 7402 NW Sun Blvd.
Trespassing, 102 NW 13th.
Larceny, 1710 SE Indiana.
DUI, Northwest Baldwin Avenue and Sheridan Road.