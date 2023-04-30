Police reports for April 30, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 902 SW 37th.Larceny, Northwest 53rd Street and Cache Road.Larceny, 2117 NW Lake.Burglary, 58 SW 45th.Disorderly conduct, 2210 Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary, 3826 SE Elmhurst Lane.Larceny, 215 SW Summit.Larceny, 1235 S. Sheridan.Burglary, 2314 SW H.Sex offenses, 1401½ SW F.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 1326 NW Ash.Vandalism, 1413 SW Pennsylvania.Drug possession, 1506 SW Wisconsin.Burglaries, 2105 SW A.Larceny, 2117 NW Lake.Burglary, 2230 NW Denver.Vandalism, 3132 Cache Road.Vandalism, 3401 W. Gore.Larceny, 3501 E. Gore.Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.Burglary, 4419 NW Baltimore.Sex offenses, 4500 W. Lee.Burglary, 58 SW 45th.Auto theft, No. 6 N. Sheridan.Larceny, No. 6 E. Lee.Larceny, 6902 Cache Road.Burglary, 902 SW 37th.Burglary, 940 NW 38th.Larceny, Northwest 19th Street and Andrews Avenue.Disorderly conduct, Northwest 20th Street and Irwin Avenue.DUI, Northwest 82nd Street and Rogers Lane.Larceny, Northwest 53rd Street and Cache Road.DUI, South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists