Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road.
Auto theft, robbery, 2425 SW C.
DUI with drugs, possession of controlled substance without valid prescription, Northwest 38th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 12th Street and G Avenue.
Burglary, 4405 Cache Road.
Burglary, 1125 E. Gore.
Burglary, 4311 Cache Road.
Possession of narcotics, 200 block South Sheridan Road.
Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, 1300 block Northwest Lawton Avenue.