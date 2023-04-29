Police reports for April 29, 2023 Apr 29, 2023 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 902 SW 37th.Larceny, Northwest 53rd Street and Cache Road.Larceny, 2117 NW Lake.Burglary, 58 SW 45th.Disorderly conduct, 2210 Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary, 3826 SE Elmhurst Lane.Larceny, 215 SW Summit.Larceny, 1235 S. Sheridan.Burglary, 2314 SW H.Sex offenses, 1401½ SW F. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists