Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. High 86F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.