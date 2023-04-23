Police reports for April 23, 2023 Apr 23, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 1802 NW 23rd.Pornography, 2511 NW Prentice.Vandalism, 7700 W. Lee.Sex offenses, 2007 NW 52nd.Burglary, 3810 NW Bell.Larceny, 1115 SW G.Sex offenses, 4826 NW Pollard.DUI, 100 S. Railroad.Kidnapping, 3401 W. Gore.Burglary, 416 SE F.Auto theft, 415 SE Interstate Lane.Robbery, 501 SW 18th.Burglary, 2633 NW 26th.Burglary, 715 SW Roosevelt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists