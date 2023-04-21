Police reports for April 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Weapons violation, 1216 NW Hoover.Larceny, 20 NW Mission Blvd.Burglary, 7106 NW Woodland Circle.Sex offenses, 1200 NW Victory.Vandalism, 202 S. Sheridan.Larceny, 2401 NW 17th.Robbery, 2525 SW I.Burglary, 2408 Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary, 2117 NW Lake.Burglary, 3099 SW Wolf.Larceny, 613 SW 45th.Larceny, 811 SE 3rd.Trespassing, 4145 SW Park Ridge Blvd.Burglary, 2605 NW 46th.Larceny, 2406 NW Atlanta.Larceny, 1212 SW D.Burglary, 7125 Cache Road.Vandalism, Northwest 7th Street and Gore Boulevard.Sex offenses, 6319 SW Oakcliff.Larceny, 604 SW 11th.DUI, Northwest Frontage Street and Cache Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists