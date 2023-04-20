Police reports for April 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 6921 W. Gore.Trespassing, No. 1 SW 11th.Larceny, 23510 Oklahoma 58.Aggravated assault, Northwest 13th Street and Lawton Avenue.Larceny, 2408 SW D.Aggravated assault, 2101 SW 38th.Burglary, 1001 S. Sheridan.Burglary, 1502 SW 2nd.Burglary, 3502 E. Gore.Aggravated assault, 2112 NW Bessie.Larceny, 3801 SW 11th.Larceny, 404 SW 23rd Place.Larceny, 1312 NW Lawton.Drug possession, Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Sheridan Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists