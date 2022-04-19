Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Drug possession, 1143 NW Ozmun.

Drug possession, 602 SW 38th.

Larceny, 1807 NW Irwin.

Burglary, 1312 SW Park.

Vandalism, trespassing, arson, 1401 SW B.

Larceny, 2334 NW Bell.

Arson, Southwest 38th Street and Park Ridge Boulevard.

Vandalism, 706 SW 52nd.

Trespassing, 503 SW I.

Larceny, 6310 Cache Road.

Larceny, 2610 NW 26th.

Vandalism, 4812 NW Motif Manor.

Burglary, 4906 NW Smith.

Burglary, 4904 NW Smith.

Larceny, 1918 NW Arlington.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.