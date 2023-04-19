Police reports for April 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Aggravated assault, 1701 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 2117 NW Austin Drive.DUI, 30 S. Sheridan.Vandalism, 5803 NW Cherry.Vandalism, 712 NW Bell.Drug possession, No. 7 NW 27th.Larceny, 1713 SW B.Vandalism, No. 1 SW 11th.Burglary, 1812 Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary, 202 W. Lee.Drug possession, Southwest 18th Street and B Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists