Police reports for April 16, 2023 Apr 16, 2023

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, Southwest 12th Street and Georgia Avenue.Sex offenses, 1625 NW 25th.Sex offenses, 2512 SW I.Sex offenses, 510 NE 45th.Auto theft, 2706 SW 17th.Larceny, 1016 W. Lee.Burglary, 1915 NW 82nd.Burglary, 807 SW B.Larceny, 2202 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, Northwest 67th Street and Oak Avenue.Burglary, 1601 SE 1st.Larceny, 1806 NW Taft.Auto theft, 2130 SW McKinley.Aggravated assault, 2316 SW H.Auto theft, 2709 NW Mobley.Burglary, 3148 Cache Road.Vandalism, 4603 SW J.Disorderly conduct, Southwest 12th Street and Georgia Avenue.DUI, Southwest 67th Street and 68th Street.DUI, Northwest 26th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.