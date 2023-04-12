Police reports for April 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.Sex offenses, 3110 Cache Road.Larceny, 3902 Cache Road.Larceny, 2105 SW A.Auto theft, 5346 NW Columbia.Vandalism, 221 SE Park.Larceny, 1215 W. Gore.Sex offenses, 602 SW 38th.Larceny, 2620 W. Gore.Larceny, 72 SW 45th.Vandalism, 1620 NW 25th.Vandalism, larceny, 100 S. Railroad Street.Larceny, 101 SE 1st.Burglary, 2012 NW Smith. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists