Police reports for April 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, 1413 NW Hoover.
Auto theft, Northwest 16th Street and Smith Avenue.
Auto theft, Southwest 27th Street and G Avenue.
Burglary, Northwest 2nd Street and Euclid Avenue.
Auto theft, 4444 NW Baltimore.
Burglary, 907 SW 7th.
Larceny, 935 N. Sheridan.
Larceny, 101 SE D.
Robbery, North Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.
Trespassing, 2201 Cache Road.
DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook Drive.