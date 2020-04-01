Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 1304 NW Ferris.
DUI, Northwest 15th Street and Cache Road.
Auto theft, 101 NE VFW Way.
Burglary, 104 NW 5th.
Petit larceny, 6001 NW Dearborn.
Possession/concealing/receiving stolen vehicle, marijuana possession, Northwest 17th Street and Cache Road.
Petit larceny, 1510 SW D.
Burglary, 28 NW 67th.
Auto theft, 1507 NW 18th.
Burglary, 4733 NW Motif Manor.
Robbery, 5214 NW Rogers Lane.
Burglary, 511 NE Carver.
Burglary, 2116 Fort Sill Boulevard.