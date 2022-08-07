Marriage licenses for July 29 - Aug. 4, 2022 Aug 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zachary Howard Johnson, 18, and Madison Brooke Huyssoon, 19Jay Dee Anthony Bradley, 40, and Araceli Rios Arroyo, 39Joshua Keith Sowell, 24, and Rebecca Wallace Neely, 34Charles Christopher Daley, 37, and Alyssa Elizabeth Short, 32Elijah Nassor Bryan, 22, and Alexus Domainique Colbert, 27Edgar Vallarta, 24, and Breanna Toi Buie, 22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brooke Huyssoon Elijah Nassor Bryan Alyssa Elizabeth Short Alexus Domainique Colbert Charles Christopher Daley Joshua Keith Sowell Rebecca Wallace Neely Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists