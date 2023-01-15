Marriage license Jan 15, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Quinten Derek Johnson, 26, and Holley Nicole Bergfeld, 28.Patricia Kay Frazier, 29, and Otto Brigamar Newsom, 31.Ahmad Bilal Adams, 25, and Shanya Monay Crumidy, 24.Miles Rich Carter Walker, 25, and Lily Marie Parmanan, 23.Christopher Colt Meyer, 39, and Lindsey Cheree Morris, 38.Cody Eugene Nordby, 29, and Shannon Jo Brown, 27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christopher Colt Meyer Lindsey Cheree Morris Lily Marie Parmanan Miles Rich Carter Walker Patricia Kay Frazier Otto Brigamar Newsom Cody Eugene Nordby Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists