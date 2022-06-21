BRAGG — Edith 'Oma' Bragg, 11 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

GEIONETY — Pamela A. Geionety, 69, Lawton, 1 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston.

GILBREATH — Paul "Kermit" Gilbreath, 79, Apache, 10 a.m., Apache First United Methodist Church.

GRIFFITH — Shirley Griffith, 80, Lawton, 10 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery.

RATTS — Sun Cha "Monica" Ratts, 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.