Funeras for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

ABSHERE — Priscilla Kay "Prissy" Abshere 10 a.m., First Baptist Church.
GUTHRIE — Herman Mathew "Buck" Guthrie, Cache, 11 a.m., Tuesday Cache Cemetery.
KING — Rosaleen B. King, 10 a.m., Kincannon Memorial Chapel, Altus.
LINDLEY — Dr. David Michael Lindley, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 701 D Ave.