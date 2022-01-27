Funeras for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALLEN — Ian McCrae Allen, 11 a.m., West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery, Apache.KOASSECHONY — Ferrell Koassechony, 2 p.m., West Cache Creek Cemetery, Apache.SCHNEBERGER — Norma Jean "Huddleston" Schneberger, 3 p.m., Celestial Gardens Cemetery, Cyril. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kca Cemetery West Cache Creek Ian Mccrae Allen Apache Norma Jean Schneberger Cyril Funeras Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists