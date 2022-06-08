Funerals for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PERRY — First Sgt. retired Raymond L Perry Sr., 11 a.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church, Lawton.TENEQUER — Bob Tenequer, 10 a.m., LDS Church 7002 SW Drakestone Blvd, Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Perry Sr. Sgt. Raymond L Lawton Christianity Bethlehem Baptist Church Funeral Recommended for you Online Poll In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, do you support gun reform? Do you You voted: Support raising the age to buy a gun to 21? Support more stringent background checks? Support banning the sale of assault weapons? Do you support all of the above? Not support any gun reforms? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists