Funerals for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

BURGESS — Earl Burgess Jr., 11 a.m., Highland Cemetery.

CALLOWAY — Charles Calloway, 63, Lawton, 11 a.m., Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel, Lawton.

CHANCE — Jennifer Lee Chance, 54, Lawton, 11 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

MARTIN — Elva A. Martin, 10:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.