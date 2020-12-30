BALDWIN — Delmar Lee Baldwin, 62, Lawton, 9:30 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
BASS — Cleo J. Spearman-Reece-Bass, 78, Lawton, 11 a.m., New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
BLANKENSHIP — Master Sgt. (Retired) JD Blankenship, 89, Lawton, 10 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
GALLOPS — Scott Gallops, 57, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
HUGHES — Arlie “June” Hughes, 87, Lawton, 2 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
MASSEY — Randall Massey, 11 a.m., Cache Creek KCA Cemetery west of Apache.
WYATT — Marvin D. Wyatt, 66, Faxon, 10 a.m., Chattanooga High School Gerald Gravlee Center.