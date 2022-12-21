Funerals for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATLIFF — Wanna Gatliff, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.HEVERLING — William C. Heverling III, 1 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lawton.MCCAULEY — Patricia (Fisher) McCauley, 1 p.m., First Christian Church, Anadarko.SEELY — Colleen Anna-Reginia Seely, noon, St. James the Greater Catholic Church of Hopewell, VA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chapel Funeral Home Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints Colleen Anna-reginia Seely Worship Greater Catholic Church Of Hopewell William C. Heverling Iii Lawton Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists