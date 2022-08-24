Funerals for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 Aug 24, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CANTRELL — for Helen Emily Cantrell, 2 p.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home, 2701 SW "J" Ave. Lawton.GIPSON — James Wilson 'Sarge' Gipson, 11 a.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.SHROPSHIRE — Miyo A. Shropshire, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Helen Emily Cantrell Lawton Highway Comanche Nation Sw Funeral Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists