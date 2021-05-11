DELONG — Joe Allen DeLong, 73, Lawton, 2 p.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
FRY — Eddie Lee Fry, 76, Frederick, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Frederick.
Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 11, 2021 @ 2:21 am
