KURASHIGE — Betty Foster-Kurashige, 88, Lawton, 10 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.

MCINTOSH — Doris L. McIntosh, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

MOORE — Billy Moore, 59, Lawton, 11 a.m., Whinery Huddleston Funeral Services Chapel.

ROACH — Kay Roach, 74, Lawton, 11 a.m., New Life Assembly of God Church, Cache.

THOMPSON — Larry Butch Thompson, 2 p.m., Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters.