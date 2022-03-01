BOYD — Doyle Boyd, 2 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

GUNN — Yong Gunn, 11 a.m., Whinery Huddleston Chapel.

MONTGOMERY — Retired Master Sgt. John Robert Montgomery Jr., 82, Lake Jackson, Texas, 11:30 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.