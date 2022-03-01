Funerals for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYD — Doyle Boyd, 2 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.GUNN — Yong Gunn, 11 a.m., Whinery Huddleston Chapel.MONTGOMERY — Retired Master Sgt. John Robert Montgomery Jr., 82, Lake Jackson, Texas, 11:30 a.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Cemetery Architecture Worship Whinery Huddleston Chapel Sill Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists