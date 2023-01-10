Funerals for Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BURCH — Billy "Bill" E. Burch, 2 p.m., Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.HOPPER — Richard Hopper, 10 a.m., Centenary United Methodist Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richard Hopper Billy E. Burch Funeral Home Worship Centenary United Methodist Church Chapel Funeral Gray Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists