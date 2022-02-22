KOASSECHONY — Adrian 'Boysie' Koassechony, 1 p.m., KCA Cache Creek Cemetery in Apache.

REECE — Paul Reece, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Walters.

RIVAS — Sylvia Viola (Witt) Rivas, 96, Blanchard, 2 p.m. Liberty Heights Chapel.

WHEELER — Ronald Wheeler, 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lawton.