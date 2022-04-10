Funerals for Sunday, April 10, 2022 Apr 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIBSON —Cleo Mozelle Gibson, 85, Tallahassee, Fla., 2 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church, Lawton.RIECKER — Joann Riecker, 87, 1 p.m., Lawton Ritter-Gray Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joann Riecker Cleo Mozelle Gibson Funeral Home Tallahassee Funeral Lawton Fla. Recommended for you Online Poll The U.S. House recently voted to decriminalize the use of marijuana. Do you support decriminalization of marijuana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists