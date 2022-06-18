BAGWELL — Virgie Lorene Bagwell, 84, Lawton, 2 p.m., Whinery Huddleston Funeral Chapel.

CLOWSER — Jerry Leo Clowser, Indiahoma 10 a.m., IOOF Cemetery, Indiahoma.

MARSHALL — Don Deloris (Jones) Marshall, 11 a.m., St. Elmo Missionary Baptist Church, 1601 SW Monroe Avenue, Lawton.

