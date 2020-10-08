BROWN — Ruth Barbara Brown, 93, Frederick, 10 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, Elgin.
TAYLOR — Bailey Chaston Taylor, 24, Lawton, 11 a.m., Dayspring Community Church, Lawton.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
