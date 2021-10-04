DEVILBISS — Lt. Col. (Retired) Donald Richard DeVilbiss, 11 a.m., Highland Cemetery.

HAWK — Terri Lynn (Fehring) Hawk, 59, Fletcher, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Sterling.

SHARUM — Nicole "Nikki" Renee Sharum, 49, Lawton, 1:30 p.m., University Church of Christ.

STEWART — Lola Juanita Stewart, 83, Lawton, 9 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

SPILLER — Herbert M. Spiller, 62, Lawton, 1 p.m., Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Recommended for you