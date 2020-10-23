ADDUDDELL-PEAVIER — Joy L. Aduddell-Peavler, 1 p.m., Baggerly Funeral Home, Edmond.
ANDREWS — Ola Faye Andrews, 85, Lawton, 11 a.m., New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Lawton.
APPLE — Ed Apple, Duncan, 2 p.m., Duncan’s First United Methodist Church. Live streaming of the service will be available at http://www.duncanfumc.org/fumc_live.
CARRICO — Paul Carrico, 72, Lawton, 10:30 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton.
NIX — James L. “Jim” Nix, 82, Sand Springs, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
PARKER — Leonard Parker, 92, 11 a.m., Cache Creek KCA Cemetery, west of Apache.
STEVENSON — Herman Stevenson, 66, Lawton, 11 a.m., New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Lawton.