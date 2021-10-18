Funerals for Oct. 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAINLINE — Ingrid Hainline, 81, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.KOWENA — Phillip A. Kowena, 66, Lawton, 1 p.m., Post Oak Cemetery.LOPEZ — Sgt. First Class (Retired) Rudy "Tony" Lopez, 76, Lawton, 1:30 p.m. Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.ORR — Lt. Col. (Retired) Jerry P. Orr, Lawton, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church.PETERSEN — Hariette S. Petersen, 73, Lawton, 11 a.m., First Baptist East.QUOYAH — Clifford Neal Quoyah, 77, Lawton, 11 a.m., Tia-Piah Park at Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawton Jerry P. Orr Christianity Worship Architecture Funeral Home Chapel Clifford Neal Quoyah Rudy Lopez Becker-rabon Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists