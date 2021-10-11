Funerals for Oct. 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FLETCHER — Lena Joan Fletcher, 87, Walters, 10:30 a.m., Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters.KIRKES — Ruby Anderson Kirkes, 79, Lawton, 11 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th, Lawton.MILLER — Martha Doughty Miller, 81, Fletcher, 2 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 202 N Martin, Fletcher.TAYLOR — William E. Taylor III, 63, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.WATSON — Bill D. Watson, 88, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Becker-rabon Funeral Home Bill D. Watson Christianity Lena Joan Fletcher Lawton Funeral Taylor Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists