FLETCHER — Lena Joan Fletcher, 87, Walters, 10:30 a.m., Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters.

KIRKES — Ruby Anderson Kirkes, 79, Lawton, 11 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th, Lawton.

MILLER — Martha Doughty Miller, 81, Fletcher, 2 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 202 N Martin, Fletcher.

TAYLOR — William E. Taylor III, 63, Lawton, 2 p.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

WATSON — Bill D. Watson, 88, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.