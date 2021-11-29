CRUZ — Ocletha Cruz, 68, Lawton, 1 p.m., Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

DAVIS — Don Davis, 86, Fletcher, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Cyril.

SOCKBESON — Maria Sockbeson, 86, Lawton, 10 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

TOLES — Elmer Gene Toles, 84, Geronimo, noon, New Jerusalem Baptist Church.