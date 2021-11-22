Funerals for Nov. 22, 2021 Nov 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEENE' — Deanna Elaine Beene', 47, Lawton, 12:30 p.m., Olivet Baptist Church.FLANAGAN — Andy Flanagan, Walters, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Walters.LINDGREN — Billy Iver Lindgren, 89, Indiahoma, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church of Indiahoma.MCCARTNEY — LTC (Retired) James Patrick "Pat" McCartney, 74, Lawton, 10:30 a.m., Centenary United Methodist Church.POWELL — Stephen Wayne Powell, 55, Lawton 1:30 p.m., The First Baptist Church in Apache.TOWERS — James Towers, 86, Lawton, 10 a.m., Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Tipton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawton Stephen Wayne Powell First Baptist Church Of Indiahoma Christianity Apache Ltc Funeral James Patrick Mccartney Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists