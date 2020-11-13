ROWELL — Charles Ray Rowell, 52, Lawton, 11 a.m., Mount Scott KCA Cemetery, Meers.
SHOEMATE — Russell Shoemate, 56, Cache, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Lawton.
SMITH — Margaret E. Smith, 86, Lawton, noon, Holy Family Catholic Church, Lawton.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: November 13, 2020 @ 3:05 am
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
