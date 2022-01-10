Funerals for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDMISTION — Retired Chap. Maj. Kenneth Edmistion, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Temple.FLYE — Roosevelt Flye Jr., 11 a.m., Greater Baptist Church.MORGAN — Helen Winham Morgan, 82, Lawton, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Lawton.RAMBO — Carol Jane Rambo, 10 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Kenneth Edmistion Christianity Greater Baptist Church First Baptist Church Carol Jane Rambo Memorial Helen Winham Morgan Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists