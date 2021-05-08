GALLOWAY — Linda May Galloway, 51, Lawton, 10 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Chapel, Lawton.
SNELSON — Vesta June “V.J.” Snelson, 89, Lawton, 10 a.m., Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
